California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,010 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Aecom worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Aecom stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

