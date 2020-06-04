California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,822 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.37.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MHK opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $112.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

