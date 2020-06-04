California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,261 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Lear worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lear by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $116.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.63. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

