California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,422 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of ONE Gas worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 508.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after acquiring an additional 770,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ONE Gas stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $87.12.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.