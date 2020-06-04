California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 89,904 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,904 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of ON Semiconductor worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,550,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after buying an additional 470,080 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.79.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

