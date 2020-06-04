California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,642 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,042,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after buying an additional 642,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 128,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,436,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,268,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACAD opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The business had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $333,151.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $914,272.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,050,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,965,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,877 shares of company stock valued at $15,330,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

