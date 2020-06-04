California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,392 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Caci International worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Caci International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caci International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caci International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Citigroup raised Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Caci International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caci International from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Caci International from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

NYSE CACI opened at $256.15 on Thursday. Caci International Inc has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

