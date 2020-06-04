California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Tech Data worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $136.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $151.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TECD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

