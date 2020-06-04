California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after buying an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after buying an additional 732,772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,280,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after buying an additional 550,503 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.08. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

