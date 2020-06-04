Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

AMSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.