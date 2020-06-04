Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,735 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,496 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 120,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $9.22 on Thursday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $155.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

In other news, insider Phillip John Kardis II bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. Also, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda bought 40,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $408,182.00. Insiders have purchased 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

