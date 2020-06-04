Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 579 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 136,088 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,695,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ALLETE by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of ALE opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

