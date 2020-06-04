Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,414 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 284,824 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

PB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

In other news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910 over the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.