Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $4,186,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,783 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

