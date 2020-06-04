Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,716,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

LVHI opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

