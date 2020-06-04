Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 371.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

In other Alteryx news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $302,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $366,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,260 shares of company stock worth $15,134,419. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AYX stock opened at $142.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $160.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average is $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

