Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 411.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,193,000.

BSJQ stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

