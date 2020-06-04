Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

