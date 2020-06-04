Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Get Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd alerts:

WIW stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.