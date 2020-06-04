Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 4.07.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,395,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Adams bought 13,750 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,521.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 158,194 shares of company stock worth $1,110,643 in the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

