CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 707,156 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1,830.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 91.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

CMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In other news, CFO Lance Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Also, CEO Phillip A. Reinsch bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMO opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $491.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 35.46, a current ratio of 35.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 75.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

