Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 1,064.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAST. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 130,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of TAST opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Harris purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,841.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.