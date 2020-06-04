Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 52.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,977 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,418,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 959,032 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 716,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CPRX opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $467.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 52.28% and a net margin of 36.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.