Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.38% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72,373 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 116,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 71,835 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 270,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $449.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPF shares. Compass Point raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

