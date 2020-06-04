Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ceridian HCM worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,032,000 after buying an additional 2,401,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after buying an additional 1,184,659 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,461,000 after purchasing an additional 661,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,227,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $122,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $245,102,275 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

