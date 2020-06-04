CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.58% of CEVA worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of CEVA by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEVA alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CEVA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $36.42 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $783.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.