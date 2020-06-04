Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $75.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 871,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $63.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.04 and a beta of 0.50. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.