Cit Bank NA Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cit Bank NA Wealth Management trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Cit Bank NA Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,403.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.40. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

