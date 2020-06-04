Citigroup Increases MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $25.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGNX. BTIG Research increased their target price on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

MacroGenics stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $942,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

