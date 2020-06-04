Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Coeur Mining worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. Coeur Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

