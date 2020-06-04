Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,907 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.88% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95.

