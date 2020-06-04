Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,924 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after acquiring an additional 879,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $106,990,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Avery Dennison by 683.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 250,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after purchasing an additional 177,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after buying an additional 154,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

NYSE AVY opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.06. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

