Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 214 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $323.74 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $324.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

