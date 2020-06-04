Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $331,264,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,930,000 after purchasing an additional 288,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $254,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,717,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,664. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

