Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Roku by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Roku by 3.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.09. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $559,433.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,075.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $186,811.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,059.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,184,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

