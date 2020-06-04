Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Edward Jones downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

