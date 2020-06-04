Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.72% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,857,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

NYSE PMO opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.