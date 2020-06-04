Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,752,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,638,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 887.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 39,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $38.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.