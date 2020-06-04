Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 839 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $1,316,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $724,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $122.12 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.82.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

