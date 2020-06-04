Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after buying an additional 592,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,855,000 after acquiring an additional 95,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,227,000 after acquiring an additional 165,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,175,000 after purchasing an additional 641,054 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

