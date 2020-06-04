Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

