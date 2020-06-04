Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $15.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.

Get Commscope alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Commscope by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,365 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Commscope in the 1st quarter worth $34,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Commscope by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,863,000 after buying an additional 3,559,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Commscope by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 33.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMM opened at $10.57 on Monday. Commscope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.