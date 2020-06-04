Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading 9.3% Higher

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.82, approximately 3,209 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $473.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.42). Corporacion America Airports had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporacion America Airports SA will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 112.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

