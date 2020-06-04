Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $29.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NYSE CTVA opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

