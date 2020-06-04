Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.44. Coty shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 970,240 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Get Coty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,006,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Coty by 56.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,012,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,292 shares during the period. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $50,595,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,173,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Coty by 878.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,011,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.