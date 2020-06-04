Cpwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cpwm LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.0% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,388.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,013.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

