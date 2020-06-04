Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $56.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.35.

NYSE:DRI opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 160,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

