DBS Vickers Upgrades CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) to “Buy”

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was upgraded by equities researchers at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE:CEO opened at $119.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CNOOC has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $181.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

