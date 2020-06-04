DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

DCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded DCP Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.08.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.97. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In related news, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van bought 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. Also, CFO Sean O’brien purchased 16,500 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 95,150 shares of company stock worth $649,748. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

