Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.25. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 13,760,753 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNR shares. TheStreet cut Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens cut Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.50 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 26.13%. Analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 50.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Denbury Resources by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

